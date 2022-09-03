How to watch NASCAR qualifying for VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity series race via live stream

Qualifying for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes place on Saturday, September 3 at 10:35 a.m. ET as drivers gear up for Saturday afternoon’s VFW Help A Hero 200 from the Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina. Saturday’s qualifying format will feature all cars going around the track for a single lap following a 20-minute warmup/practice session.

Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Justin Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

Qualifying won't be televised on Saturday, but you can live stream it at the NBCSports App. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

How to watch qualifying for the VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 10:35 a.m. ET

TV channel: No TV

Live stream: NBCSports App