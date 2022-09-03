NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity series race

NASCAR heads to South Carolina this weekend for its two races. The Xfinity Series will be in action on Saturday, September 3 with practice, qualifying and their race all happening on the same day. Qualifying at the Darlington Raceway will take place at 10:35 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on the NBCSports App.

Qualifying for the race at the Darlington Raceway will utilize single-lap qualifying. All drivers will complete a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The race grid will be determined as the fastest driver will be awarded the coveted pole position.

Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Justin Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.