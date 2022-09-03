 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements (51) crosses the finish line to win the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR heads to South Carolina this weekend for its two races. The Xfinity Series will be in action on Saturday, September 3 with practice, qualifying and their race all happening on the same day. Qualifying at the Darlington Raceway will take place at 10:35 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on the NBCSports App.

Qualifying for the race at the Darlington Raceway will utilize single-lap qualifying. All drivers will complete a 20-minute warm-up/practice session. Then, each car will run a single-car, one-lap qualifier. The race grid will be determined as the fastest driver will be awarded the coveted pole position.

Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Justin Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car #

1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Ty Dillon 02
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Tommy Joe Martins 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 07
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 08
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chad Finchum 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Kyle Larson 17
17 Denny Hamlin 18
18 Brandon Jones 19
19 Austin Hill 21
20 Anthony Alfredo 23
21 John Hunter Nemechek 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Jesse Iwuji 34
25 Dawson Cram 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 Kyle Sieg 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 44
30 Stefan Parsons 45
31 Ross Chastain 48
32 Jeremy Clements 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 J.J. Yeley 66
35 Kris Wright 68
36 Brandon Brown 78
37 88
38 Mason Massey 91
39 Riley Herbst 98

