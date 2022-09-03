 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch VFW Help A Hero 200 of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Darlington Speedway.

By TeddyRicketson
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) drafts NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed (2) causing him to lose control of his vehicle during the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend for the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200. The Darlington Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 3. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 147 laps around the 1.366-mile circuit. It wasn’t held from 2015-2019 but returned in 2020 as Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag. This has been Justin Allgaier’s race the last two years as he won in back-to-back years.

Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

How to watch the VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the VFW Help A Hero 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

VFW Help A Hero 200 starting lineup

2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Sheldon Creed 2 29.916
2 Kyle Larson 17 29.988
3 Ross Chastain 48 30.074
4 Stefan Parsons 45 30.137
5 John Hunter Nemechek 26 30.249
6 Joe Graf, Jr. 07 30.352
7 Bayley Currey 4 30.431
8 Ty Dillon 02 30.445
9 Ryan Sieg 39 30.46
10 Mason Massey 91 30.621
11 Brennan Poole 47 30.82
12 David Starr 08 30.937
13 Brandon Brown 78 30.979
14 Tommy Joe Martins 5 31.091
15 Dawson Cram 35 31.576
16 A.J. Allmendinger 16
17 Anthony Alfredo 23
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Brandon Jones 19
20 Chad Finchum 13
21 Daniel Hemric 11
22 Denny Hamlin 18
23 J.J. Yeley 66
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Jeremy Clements 51
26 Jesse Iwuji 34
27 Josh Berry 8
28 Josh Williams 36
29 Justin Allgaier 7
30 Kris Wright 68
31 Kyle Sieg 38
32 Landon Cassill 10
33 Myatt Snider 31
34 Noah Gragson 9
35 Riley Herbst 98
36 Ryan Ellis 44
37 Ryan Vargas 6
38 Sam Mayer 1
39 Ty Gibbs 54

