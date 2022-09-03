How to watch VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend for the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200. The Darlington Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 3. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.
The race is 147 laps around the 1.366-mile circuit. It wasn’t held from 2015-2019 but returned in 2020 as Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag. This has been Justin Allgaier’s race the last two years as he won in back-to-back years.
Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.
How to watch the VFW Help A Hero 200
Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USANetwork.com
Live streaming the VFW Help A Hero 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.
VFW Help A Hero 200 starting lineup
2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 Entry List
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Time
|1
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|29.916
|2
|Kyle Larson
|17
|29.988
|3
|Ross Chastain
|48
|30.074
|4
|Stefan Parsons
|45
|30.137
|5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|26
|30.249
|6
|Joe Graf, Jr.
|07
|30.352
|7
|Bayley Currey
|4
|30.431
|8
|Ty Dillon
|02
|30.445
|9
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|30.46
|10
|Mason Massey
|91
|30.621
|11
|Brennan Poole
|47
|30.82
|12
|David Starr
|08
|30.937
|13
|Brandon Brown
|78
|30.979
|14
|Tommy Joe Martins
|5
|31.091
|15
|Dawson Cram
|35
|31.576
|16
|A.J. Allmendinger
|16
|17
|Anthony Alfredo
|23
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Brandon Jones
|19
|20
|Chad Finchum
|13
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|22
|Denny Hamlin
|18
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|66
|24
|Jeb Burton
|27
|25
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|26
|Jesse Iwuji
|34
|27
|Josh Berry
|8
|28
|Josh Williams
|36
|29
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|30
|Kris Wright
|68
|31
|Kyle Sieg
|38
|32
|Landon Cassill
|10
|33
|Myatt Snider
|31
|34
|Noah Gragson
|9
|35
|Riley Herbst
|98
|36
|Ryan Ellis
|44
|37
|Ryan Vargas
|6
|38
|Sam Mayer
|1
|39
|Ty Gibbs
|54