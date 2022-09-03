How to watch VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington, South Carolina this weekend for the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200. The Darlington Speedway will host the event on Saturday, September 3. The race begins at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA with the live stream available at USANetwork.com.

The race is 147 laps around the 1.366-mile circuit. It wasn’t held from 2015-2019 but returned in 2020 as Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag. This has been Justin Allgaier’s race the last two years as he won in back-to-back years.

Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.

How to watch the VFW Help A Hero 200

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USANetwork.com

Live streaming the VFW Help A Hero 200 on USA will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access USA Network, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

VFW Help A Hero 200 starting lineup