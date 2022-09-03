What time is the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Saturday, September 3 with the VFW Help A Hero 200 at the Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina. The race starts at 3 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com.

The race is 147 laps and usually lasts just at or under an hour and 50 minutes. This event wasn’t part of the race calendar from 2015 to 2019 but was brought back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chase Briscoe won in a time of 1:44:36 on a rare Thursday night of racing. Justin Allgaier then won the race in back-to-back years. He won in 2021 in 2:02:51 and won in Darlington earlier this year in 1:51:59.

Kyle Larson enters with the best odds to win the 2022 VFW Help A Hero 200 installed at +350 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Denny Hamlin (+350), Ross Chastain (+600), Ty Gibbs (+700) and Allgaier (+700) round out the drivers with the top odds to win the race Saturday. Jeremy Clements won last week’s race and has +30000 odds to make it back-to-back wins.