Nantes vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Nantes will play host to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in Matchday 6 action on Saturday afternoon. PSG is coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Toulouse earlier in the week, while Nantes ground out a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on Wednesday thanks to a late game equalizer from Mostafa Mohamed.

The hosts come in as the underdogs as Nantes is priced at +800 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while PSG is favored at -350. This match is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET from Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, with a broadcast available on beIN SPORTS. Livestream options are available on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, and Fanatiz with a paid subscription.

Nantes v. Paris Saint-Germain

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Live stream: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, fuboTV, Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Nantes: +800

Draw: +550

PSG: -350

Moneyline pick: PSG -350

PSG has only stumbled once through the first stretch of the season so far, which resulted in a 1-1 draw with AS Monaco on Matchday 4. They sit at the top of the league with 13 points and a goal differential of +17 as they’ve cruised to four wins in five matches, scoring 21 goals in the process. Neymar leads the way for PSG’s attack, scoring at least once in every single match so far this season as his total is up to seven. He’s also logged six assist, although it only took him two games to put those together, assisting three times in the 5-0 win over Clermont Foot and adding another three in the 7-1 win over Lille.

Nantes hasn’t had much success against PSG in the past, winning only three games through their last 22 meetings while the Parisians have won an impressive 19. Moses Simon leads Nantes with two goals and one assist through their first five matches. However, they’ll have to cope without the 27-year-old forward as he’ll be sidelined for a few weeks with a muscle injury.

The smart move here is to back the obvious favorites as PSG should cruise to another comfortable win.

