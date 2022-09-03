Everton vs. Liverpool: Picks, predictions, how to watch Merseyside derby

The next installment of the Merseyside derby gets underway Saturday as Liverpool pays a visit to Goodison Park to take on Everton. The Reds, having found their groove through the last couple of matches, are coming off a 2-1 win over Newcastle. The Toffees have ended their last three league matches in a 1-1 draw, most recently against Leeds. They’re still in search of their first win on the season.

Liverpool are the heavy favorites, priced at -255 on the moneyline, while Everton come in at +700 as the underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. This derby match is set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. ET and will be shown on the USA Network. A livestream will be available on fuboTV with a paid subscription.

Everton v. Liverpool

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Everton: +700

Draw: +400

Liverpool: -255

Moneyline pick: Liverpool -255

After going winless in their first three matches of the season, Liverpool bounced back in a huge way in Matchday 4 action when they tied the record for biggest EPL win with a staggering 9-0 victory over Bournemouth. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino each scored a brace, while Harvey Elliott, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Fabio Carvalho each added a goal of their own. Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham was credited with an own goal as well early in the second half.

Everton have struggled to even find a win yet this season, losing their first two matches while ending the last three in 1-1 draws. They’ll hope to at least get a point when Liverpool makes the nearly one-mile trip from Anfield to Goodison Park but if the Reds have anything to say about it, they’ll be leaving their rivals’ stadium with all three points.

The Toffees narrowly escaped relegation last season, and it looks like they could be in danger again this season if the first five matches are any indication as to how Frank Lampard’s side will fare through all 38 games. They currently sit in 17th place with just three points, while Liverpool has climbed to fifth place with eight. Back the Reds to get the win in this one.

