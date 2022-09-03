How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 6

After a quick midweek slate earlier in the week, the Premier League heads straight into Matchday 6 this weekend as schedules will start to get congested ahead of the World Cup in November. Arsenal still remain on top of the table after continuing their perfect start to the season, going 5-0-0 with 15 points.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester United, after a rocky start to the season, have started to turn things around since the embarrassing 4-0 loss to Brentford on Matchday 3. They’ll take on league leaders Arsenal on Sunday as they look to hand the Gunners their first loss of the season. They’ll have to find a way to stop Gabriel Jesus, who has notched three goals and three assists through his first five matches. DraftKings Sportsbook has the two sides priced evenly on the moneyline, with Arsenal the slight favorites at +160 and the Red Devils at +165.

Liverpool will take on Everton at Goodison Park in the first installment of the Merseyside Derby this season on Saturday morning. The Reds also had a rough start to the season, but after their 9-0 trouncing over Bournemouth and a 2-1 win over Newcastle, they’re firing on all cylinders and will look to get their third straight win on Saturday. Frank Lampard’s side has struggled and remains winless after two losses and three straight 1-1 draws in their first five matches of the campaign. Unsurprisingly, Liverpool are the heavy favorites at -250 on the moneyline while Everton are priced at +700.

Here’s a look at the full Matchday 6 slate ahead of this weekend’s action.

EPL Matchday 6 schedule

Saturday, September 3

Everton vs. Liverpool - 7:30 a.m. ET

Chelsea vs. West Ham - 10 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Fulham - 10 a.m. ET

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth - 10 a.m. ET

Brentford vs. Leeds United - 10 a.m. ET

Wolves vs. Southampton - 10 a.m. ET

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - 10 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa - 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 4

Brighton vs. Leicester City - 9 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Arsenal - 11:30 a.m. ET