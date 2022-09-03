AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Derby di Milano

This season’s first installment of the Derby di Milano is set to take place Saturday as cross-town rivals Inter Milan and AC Milan will face off. AC Milan took home the Serie A title last season after finishing just two points ahead of Inter in a result that came down to the final matchday of the campaign. Inter will look to steal all three points this weekend as they hope to stay ahead of AC Milan in the table. They currently sit just one point ahead of their rivals heading into Matchday 5.

It will be anyone’s match to win, as there’s no clear-cut favorite with Inter Milan priced at +160 on the moneyline while AC Milan sits at +175 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The match is set to kick at 12:00 p.m. ET and can be watched via livestream on Paramount+.

AC Milan v. Inter Milan

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +175

Draw: +210

Inter Milan: +160

Moneyline pick: Inter Milan +160

Both sides call San Siro their home ground but with AC Milan listed as the home team for this match, they’ll be playing in front of more of their own fans than Inter will. Inter Milan saw the return of Romelu Lukaku this season after he spent a year at Chelsea but Inter will have to forge ahead without the 29-year-old as he’s expected to miss several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

AC Milan is coming off a scoreless draw with Sassuolo, while Inter logged a comfortable 3-1 win over Cremonese earlier in the week. Lautaro Martinez leads the attack so far this season with three goals and one assist through his first four matches. Ante Rebic leads the scoring for AC Milan with two goals so far, though he’ll also be missing several weeks while he’s sidelined with a back injury.

While this one could go either way, Inter Milan looks like the more solid pick here as they’ve been playing slightly better soccer than their rivals through the first stretch of the season so far. While AC Milan doesn’t have another clear leader in the attack with Rebic out, Inter Milan can rely on the likes of Martinez and Joaquin Correa to put the ball in the back of the net even in Lukaku’s absence.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.