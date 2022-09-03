Premier League DFS targets, values for Matchday 6

The Premier League heads into Matchday 6 after a quick turnaround from the midweek slate. The action gets started on Saturday morning and wraps up on Sunday as we have a full slate with all 20 teams playing across the league. Arsenal still sit on top while Leicester find themselves in dead last, going 0-1-4 through their first five matches.

As we head into Matchday 6, let’s go over a few of the top players and some value picks for your DFS lineups this week.

Top Players

Harry Kane, TOT vs. FUL ($10,500) — It’s hard not to go with Kane this week as the Spurs meet up with Fulham, especially when the 29-year-old striker has four goals through his first five matches. He bagged a brace in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest last week, racking up 36 DKFP, and has averaged 17.9 fantasy points per game so far this season. Spurs shouldn’t have much trouble with Fulham at home, so expect Kane to get on the score sheet yet again.

Wilfried Zaha, NEW vs. CRY ($9,300) — Zaha keeps popping up on our top DFS players list, but it’s not without good reason. Crystal Palace haven’t been playing exceptionally well but Zaha continues to put in solid performances game after game. He missed one match with a minor leg injury, but came back for their midweek clash with Brentford and scored a goal, logging 20.1 DKFP in the process. He’s over $1k less than his salary last round, so grab him while you can at this discounted price.

Jack Harrison, BRE vs. LEE ($8,400) — Leeds have come out swinging this season, and Harrison has put in some impressive performances as he leads the team with three assists while logging one goal. He scored 16.5 DKFP in their last outing against Everton even without a goal or assist, but put in 13 crosses and took two shots to rack up the points. He’s averaged 17.3 DKFP per game through their first five matches, and will have a favorable matchup against Brentford this week. Snag Harrison at a good value while you can, since his price is still rising.

Value Players

Kieran Trippier, NEW vs. CRY ($5,900) — Trippier had his first single-digit performance in Newcastle’s midweek clash against Liverpool, but he averaged 14.7 DKFP through his first four outings of the season. It’s a perfect time to pick him up as his price dipped by $500 after the Liverpool loss, but he’ll be going up against a Crystal Palace team who has failed to keep a clean sheet all season. He’s already got a goal so far this season, but the right back brings plenty of value from open play crosses and he’s already racked up 35 of those this season.

Ruben Neves, WOL vs. SOU ($6,000) — Neves has put in double-digit performances twice so far this season, although he only was able to get 8 DKFP in the scoreless draw against Bournemouth in midweek action. The midfielder scored a goal in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle, and should see some solid action against Southampton this weekend. The Wolves are still chasing down their first win of the season, but Neves has been putting in at least one shot per game so far and should be able to bring in another decent haul.

Mathias Jensen, BRE vs. LEE ($6,400) — Jensen has been solid for the Bees this season, putting up two assists and one goal through the first five matches. He just put in a 10.1 DKFP performance against Crystal Palace in midweek, sending in seven crosses to pull a solid score in his 79 minutes. He should continue to be a good value going forward.