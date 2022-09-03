Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

League leaders Bayern Munich will pay a visit to Union Berlin in Matchday 5 action as the two sides meet for the first time this season. Berlin is coming off a huge 6-1 win over Schalke last week while Bayern logged a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach last week, marking their first non-win of the campaign.

Berlin come in as the underdogs, installed at +650 on the board at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bayern Munich is favored to win at -290 on the moneyline. There won’t be a television broadcast in the United States, but you can catch the action via livestream on ESPN+, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Union Berlin v. Bayern Munich

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Union Berlin: +650

Draw: +425

Bayern Munich: -290

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -290

While many thought Bayern Munich would see a huge dip in quality after the departure of Robert Lewandowski, it’s been quite the opposite as they’ve been largely dominant through the first four games of the season. They opened with a 6-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt followed by a 2-0 win over Wolfsburg, and finally a giant 7-0 shellacking of VfL Bochum. The 1-1 draw with Gladbach was the first result that didn’t see them earn all three points, and they only avoided a loss thanks to the 83rd-minute equalizer from Leroy Sane.

Union Berlin is off to a great start this season as well, tied with Bayern on points at the top of the table. They sit in second place due to they goal differential tiebreaker as Bayern lead that column at a plus-14. Berlin are coming off that impressive 6-1 win over Schalke that saw both Sheraldo Becker and Sven Michel log a brace, while Morten Thorsby and Janik Haberer rounded out the scoring. That comes on the heels of an impressive 2-1 win over RB Leipzig in Matchday 3 as they look prove themselves as contenders this season.

If it were nearly any other team they were butting up against this weekend, I’d certainly be backing Union Berlin. However, they’re coming up against the most dominant team in Bundesliga over the last decade and have failed to log a win in any of their six meetings over the years. Take Bayern Munich to grab all three points in this one.

