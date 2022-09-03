Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Real Madrid will welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernabeu as the two teams get set to clash in Matchday 4 action. Both sides have started off with a perfect 3-0-0 record through their first three matches, as they sit at the top of the table with nine points. Madrid holds the first place spot due to the goal differential tiebreaker, sitting at +6 while Betis is at a +5.

Madrid are the favorites to get the win here with moneyline odds at -255, while Betis comes in at +550 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The match is set to kick at 10:15 a.m. ET with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Real Madrid v. Real Betis

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -255

Draw: +400

Real Betis: +550

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -255

Both sides will be faced with their toughest challenge of the season as they’ve both been able to log wins against lower teams up until now. Madrid has put nine goals in the net, with their biggest win coming as a 4-1 victory over Celta Vigo in Matchday 2. Betis opened the season with a 3-0 win over Elche, and were able to grind out a 2-1 win over Mallorca thanks to two penalty conversions. They most recently had a 1-0 win over Osasuna.

Real Betis is led by Borja Iglesias, who scored both penalties against Mallorca and added another goal in each of the other matches to bring his total to four on the campaign. Madrid, unsurprisingly, is led by Karim Benzema who has knocked in three so far with Vinicius Jr. adding two through the first three matches.

History is certainly on the side of Los Blancos, as they’ve gone 12-4-4 against Betis through their last 20 games. Betis’ last win over Madrid came in March of 2020 when they escaped with a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Sidnei and Cristian Tello, who recently signed with MLS side LAFC. Expect Madrid to get the win here as they look to distance themselves at the top of the table from the rest of the pack.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.