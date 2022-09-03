Sevilla vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Sevilla will play host to Barcelona as La Liga heads into Matchday 4 this weekend. Sevilla is winless on the season after losing twice and logging a 1-1 draw against Real Valladolid while Barcelona hasn’t lost yet, grabbing two wins and a draw through their first three matches.

Barcelona come in as the favorites at -135 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Sevilla sit as the underdogs at +330. The contest is set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, with a livestream available on ESPN+.

Sevilla v. Barcelona

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Sevilla: +330

Draw: +270

Barcelona: -135

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -135

Barca is coming into this match on the back of a commanding 4-0 win over Real Valladolid thanks to a brace from Robert Lewandowski and additional goals from Pedri and Sergi Roberto. It was the second time through the first three games that Lewandowski bagged a brace, bringing his goal scoring total to four on the season. He’s tied with Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias as the league’s leading scorer.

Sevilla has yet to find a win this season as they’ve only been able to score three goals through their first three matches. They finished in fourth place last season and will look to secure another top four finish this season as they look to right the ship early on. They haven’t logged a win over Barcelona in La Liga play since 2015, as Barca has dominated the head-to-head series throughout their history.

Lewandowski is finding his groove with his new team early on and I don’t expect the prolific 34-year-old to slow down anytime soon. Back the visitors to take all three points in this one.

