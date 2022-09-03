Full list of starting holes and tee times for Round 3 of LIV Golf Invitational from Boston

There is $4 million up for grabs for the winner Sunday when the Boston LIV Golf Invitational concludes from The International golf course in Bolton, Massachusetts. A total of $25 million is on offer, with $20 million to the individual leaderboard, and $5 million split amongst the best three four-man teams.

The tournament gets underway with a shotgun start at 1:15 p.m. ET. All 48 players will be in groups of three and starting on 16 different holes, so the entire day will be completed with 4-5 hours. For a golf fan, knowing there’s a set time for your favorite players instead of having to check the tee times from the PGA TOUR each week does have its benefits.

The LIV Tour made more news this week when it announced six players will be making their LIV Golf debuts, including world No. 2 and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith, world No. 19 and top Chilean golfer Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III (No. 46), Cameron Tringale (No. 55), Marc Leishman (No. 62) and India’s pro Anirban Lahiri (No. 92). All six players will be in the field of 48.

Others in the field include Abraham Ancer, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey.

You can watch all the action on DAZN or LIV Golf’s official website, official Facebook page or official YouTube channel.

Below is a list of projected starting holes for Round 3 of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational from The International in Boston on Sunday. No official release has been made by LIV at this time, so this is our estimation.