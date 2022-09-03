UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

The UFC is across the pond this week as UFC Fight Night will be held in Paris, France. The Accor Arena will host the event with prelims starting at Noon ET. The main card will begin at 3 p.m. ET and feature six fights.

The main event of the evening will see top heavyweights #1 Ciryl Gane and #3 Tai Tuivasa facing off, with the winner likely earning a championship opportunity. Gane is the odds favorite to win the bout by a decent margin, heading into fight week at -540 to top off Tuivasa, who’s currently at +420 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Main Event, #1 Ciryl Gane, heavyweight: -540

#3 Tai Tuivasa: +420

#1 Robert Whittaker, middleweight: -230

#2 Marvin Vettori: +195

Alessio Di Chirico, middleweight: -115

Roman Kopylov: -105

John Makdessi, lightweight: +195

Nasrat Haqparast: -230

William Gomis, featherweight: -215

Jarno Errens: +185

Charles Jourdain, featherweight: -135

Nathaniel Wood: +115

Preliminary card

Abus Magomedov, middleweight: -260

Dustin Stoltzfus: +220

Fares Ziam, lightweight: +165

Michal Figlak: -195

#12 Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight: -260

Joaquin Buckley: +220

Benoit Saint Denis, lightweight: -265

Gabriel Miranda: +225

Khalid Taha, bantamweight: -125

Christian Quinonez: +105

Stephanie Egger, women’s featherweight: -285

Ailin Perez: +240

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.