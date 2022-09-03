UFC Fight Night odds: Betting odds for Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa

The UFC is across the pond this week as UFC Fight Night will be held in Paris, France. The Accor Arena will host the event with prelims starting at Noon ET. The main card will begin at 3 p.m. ET and feature six fights.
The main event of the evening will see top heavyweights #1 Ciryl Gane and #3 Tai Tuivasa facing off, with the winner likely earning a championship opportunity. Gane is the odds favorite to win the bout by a decent margin, heading into fight week at -540 to top off Tuivasa, who’s currently at +420 on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Here’s a look at the full list of odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Main Event, #1 Ciryl Gane, heavyweight: -540
#3 Tai Tuivasa: +420
#1 Robert Whittaker, middleweight: -230
#2 Marvin Vettori: +195
Alessio Di Chirico, middleweight: -115
Roman Kopylov: -105
John Makdessi, lightweight: +195
Nasrat Haqparast: -230
William Gomis, featherweight: -215
Jarno Errens: +185
Charles Jourdain, featherweight: -135
Nathaniel Wood: +115
Preliminary card
Abus Magomedov, middleweight: -260
Dustin Stoltzfus: +220
Fares Ziam, lightweight: +165
Michal Figlak: -195
#12 Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight: -260
Joaquin Buckley: +220
Benoit Saint Denis, lightweight: -265
Gabriel Miranda: +225
Khalid Taha, bantamweight: -125
Christian Quinonez: +105
Stephanie Egger, women’s featherweight: -285
Ailin Perez: +240
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.