Odds and bet splits for Top 25 games in Week 1 of college football

The books are closing soon on Week 1 college football games, so get your bets in now!

Below is a look at some of the odds and betting splits from the betting public to this point. All odds and info are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Notre Dame bettors are true believers. The 17-point spread saw 50% of the bets going with the Irish with 54% of the money following, and 48% of the handle on the +540 moneyline for the underdogs.

North Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Appalachian State hasn’t gained the majority in percentage of bets or percentage of money place on the bets, but the public has placed 45% of the handle over just 28% of the bets on the +1.5 spread for the Mountaineers, as well as 38% of the handle over 31% of bets on the moneyline for Appalachian State.

Oregon vs. Georgia

The opinion that this is going to be a low-scoring game seems to be taking on some steam, as the under bets on a 54 total continue to increase. As of now, 36% of bets for 47% of the handle are betting the under as the national champions face Dan Lanning’s Ducks this weekend.

College Football Week 1 Bet Splits Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Teams Spread % Handle % Bets Total % Handle % Bets Moneyline % Handle % Bets Rutgers Boston College +7.5

-7.5 59% 41% 43% 57% Ov 48

Un 48 24% 76% 65% 35% +230

-275 38% 62% 18% 82% Central Connecticut ST UConn +16.5

-16.5 37% 63% 16% 84% Ov 53

Un 53 25% 75% 51% 49% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% North Carolina ST East Carolina -12

+12 66% 34% 76% 24% Ov 51

Un 51 51% 49% 82% 18% -435

+350 86% 14% 93% 7% South Dakota ST Iowa +14

-14 25% 75% 18% 82% Ov 44.5

Un 44.5 45% 55% 63% 37% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Buffalo Maryland +24

-24 22% 78% 39% 61% Ov 65

Un 65 47% 53% 47% 53% +1200

-2400 19% 81% 5% 95% Colorado ST Michigan +30.5

-30.5 22% 78% 23% 77% Ov 61

Un 61 76% 24% 61% 39% +1800

-10000 11% 89% 7% 93% Delaware Navy +12.5

-12.5 49% 51% 12% 88% Ov 42

Un 42 79% 21% 62% 38% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Sam Houston Texas A&M +30

-30 4% 96% 7% 93% Ov 52

Un 52 98% 2% 90% 10% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% North Carolina Appalachian ST +1.5

-1.5 55% 45% 72% 28% Ov 56.5

Un 56.5 93% 7% 88% 12% +110

-130 62% 38% 69% 31% Richmond Virginia +21.5

-21.5 52% 48% 19% 81% Ov 59

Un 59 42% 58% 43% 57% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% UNI Air Force +15.5

-15.5 31% 69% 24% 76% Ov 42.5

Un 42.5 66% 34% 72% 28% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Southeast Missouri ST Iowa ST +34.5

-34.5 72% 28% 45% 55% Ov 55

Un 55 65% 35% 65% 35% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Bowling Green UCLA +23.5

-23.5 36% 64% 16% 84% Ov 56.5

Un 56.5 92% 8% 85% 15% +1300

-2800 14% 86% 3% 97% Cincinnati Arkansas +6.5

-6.5 27% 73% 25% 75% Ov 53.5

Un 53.5 60% 40% 77% 23% +215

-255 28% 72% 18% 82% Oregon Georgia Bulldogs +16.5

-16.5 49% 51% 49% 51% Ov 54

Un 54 53% 47% 64% 36% +575

-800 19% 81% 10% 90% Norfolk ST Marshall +40

-40 72% 28% 60% 40% Ov 59.5

Un 59.5 42% 58% 57% 43% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Bethune-Cookman Miami FL +48.5

-48.5 20% 80% 37% 63% Ov 62.5

Un 62.5 81% 19% 63% 37% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% North Dakota Nebraska +24

-24 19% 81% 27% 73% Ov 51.5

Un 51.5 95% 5% 81% 19% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% UTEP Oklahoma +30

-30 19% 81% 14% 86% Ov 57.5

Un 57.5 95% 5% 92% 8% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Arizona San Diego ST +6

-6 33% 67% 20% 80% Ov 46.5

Un 46.5 45% 55% 86% 14% +195

-230 36% 64% 20% 80% Tulsa Wyoming -6.5

+6.5 83% 17% 76% 24% Ov 45.5

Un 45.5 45% 55% 80% 20% -240

+200 47% 53% 79% 21% Houston UTSA -4

+4 77% 23% 91% 9% Ov 62

Un 62 82% 18% 62% 38% -190

+160 71% 29% 92% 8% UC Davis California +17.5

-17.5 88% 12% 22% 78% Ov 42.5

Un 42.5 52% 48% 90% 10% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Troy Ole Miss +21.5

-21.5 24% 76% 12% 88% Ov 57

Un 57 56% 44% 72% 28% +1000

-1800 7% 93% 1% 99% BYU South Florida -12

+12 48% 52% 76% 24% Ov 58.5

Un 58.5 84% 16% 70% 30% -410

+330 83% 17% 94% 6% Nicholls ST South Alabama +13

-13 16% 84% 16% 84% Ov 55.5

Un 55.5 4% 96% 34% 66% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Texas ST Nevada -1

+1 78% 22% 34% 66% Ov 51.5

Un 51.5 25% 75% 56% 44% -120

+100 62% 38% 31% 69% Florida Atlantic Ohio -4.5

+4.5 89% 11% 80% 20% Ov 50

Un 50 98% 2% 90% 10% -190

+160 62% 38% 77% 23% Rice USC +32.5

-32.5 51% 49% 25% 75% Ov 61.5

Un 61.5 48% 52% 52% 48% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Middle Tennessee James Madison +4.5

-4.5 57% 43% 42% 58% Ov 59

Un 59 90% 10% 62% 38% +185

-215 79% 21% 35% 65% Morgan ST Georgia Southern +38.5

-38.5 90% 10% 70% 30% Ov 49

Un 49 98% 2% 86% 14% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Grambling Arkansas ST +27

-27 11% 89% 33% 67% Ov 56.5

Un 56.5 80% 20% 65% 35% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Mercer Auburn +32.5

-32.5 14% 86% 7% 93% Ov 53.5

Un 53.5 96% 4% 91% 9% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Albany NY Baylor +41.5

-41.5 46% 54% 15% 85% Ov 44.5

Un 44.5 96% 4% 98% 2% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Utah Florida -2.5

+2.5 70% 30% 67% 33% Ov 51.5

Un 51.5 79% 21% 87% 13% -140

+120 44% 56% 39% 61% South Dakota Kansas ST +25

-25 13% 87% 16% 84% Ov 45.5

Un 45.5 94% 6% 92% 8% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Miami OH Kentucky +15

-15 22% 78% 11% 89% Ov 54

Un 54 92% 8% 86% 14% +470

-625 11% 89% 1% 99% Southeastern Louisiana Louisiana-Lafayette +13.5

-13.5 12% 88% 6% 94% Ov 66.5

Un 66.5 1% 99% 16% 84% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Liberty Southern Mississippi -3.5

+3.5 25% 75% 61% 39% Ov 49.5

Un 49.5 40% 60% 84% 16% -165

+140 67% 33% 64% 36% Massachusetts Tulane +28

-28 45% 55% 39% 61% Ov 59

Un 59 43% 57% 32% 68% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Elon Vanderbilt +17

-17 8% 92% 2% 98% Ov 51

Un 51 68% 32% 80% 20% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Illinois ST Wisconsin +35

-35 28% 72% 20% 80% Ov 40

Un 40 96% 4% 97% 3% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Army West Point Coastal Carolina +2

-2 54% 46% 21% 79% Ov 53.5

Un 53.5 42% 58% 38% 62% +110

-130 55% 45% 33% 67% Utah ST Alabama +41.5

-41.5 28% 72% 19% 81% Ov 63

Un 63 84% 16% 80% 20% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Memphis Mississippi ST +16.5

-16.5 16% 84% 31% 69% Ov 57.5

Un 57.5 64% 36% 77% 23% +520

-720 4% 96% 3% 97% SMU North Texas -10

+10 43% 57% 67% 33% Ov 67.5

Un 67.5 21% 79% 27% 73% -345

+285 68% 32% 92% 8% Notre Dame Ohio ST +16

-16 54% 46% 50% 50% Ov 59

Un 59 84% 16% 85% 15% +540

-740 48% 52% 31% 69% Georgia ST South Carolina +12.5

-12.5 20% 80% 16% 84% Ov 55

Un 55 28% 72% 56% 44% +370

-460 9% 91% 2% 98% Maine New Mexico +7

-7 42% 58% 15% 85% Ov 47

Un 47 5% 95% 62% 38% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Colgate Stanford +39.5

-39.5 82% 18% 50% 50% Ov 48.5

Un 48.5 92% 8% 90% 10% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Louisville Syracuse -5

+5 85% 15% 86% 14% Ov 57.5

Un 57.5 91% 9% 64% 36% -200

+170 89% 11% 83% 17% ULM Texas +37.5

-37.5 50% 50% 35% 65% Ov 64.5

Un 64.5 16% 84% 30% 70% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Murray ST Texas Tech +36.5

-36.5 13% 87% 21% 79% Ov 57

Un 57 100% 0% 92% 8% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Idaho Washington ST +28.5

-28.5 38% 62% 26% 74% Ov 57

Un 57 99% 1% 72% 28% - - 0% 0% 0% 0% Boise ST Oregon ST +2.5

-2.5 83% 17% 62% 38% Ov 56

Un 56 12% 88% 50% 50% +115

-135 85% 15% 59% 41% Kent ST Washington +23

-23 36% 64% 42% 58% Ov 60

Un 60 20% 80% 23% 77% +1000

-1800 16% 84% 4% 96% Western Kentucky Hawaii -16.5

+16.5 83% 17% 75% 25% Ov 67.5

Un 67.5 69% 31% 60% 40% -700

+510 80% 20% 92% 8%

