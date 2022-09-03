 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full undercard for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes junior bantamweight title fight

We take a look at what to expect from the full card as Juan Francisco Estrada faces Argi Cortes in a junior bantamweight title bout on September 3.

By DKNation Staff
Juan Francisco Estrada v Carlos Cuadras - WBC Super-Flyweight Championship Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Juan Francisco Estrada will put his Ring Magazine super flyweight title on the line against mandatory contender Argi Cortes in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3. The fight card will be on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Estrada (42-3) walks into the fight as a massive -1800 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Estrada (42-3 28KOs) is going into his fifth defense of his title and his first fight in nearly 18 months since beating Roman Gonzalez by split decision on March 13, 2021. Most mandatory opponents are looked down upon, but Cortes (23-2-2 10KOs) has a seven-year unbeatened record and has won his past 11 fights.

Two other major titles will be on the line. Erika Cruz will defend her WBA women’s featherweight title against Jelena Mrdjenovich in a rematch from April. Also, Hector Flores and Sivenathi Nontshinga will battle for the vacant IBF flyweight title.

Full Card for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes

  • Main event: Juan Francisco Estrada (-1800) vs. Argi Cortes (+800), 12 rounds, for Estrada’s WBC franchise junior bantamweight title
  • Erika Cruz (-3000) vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich (+1000), 10 rounds, for Cruz’s WBA featherweight title
  • Hector Flores (-245) vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga (+185), 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF flyweight title
  • Eduardo Hernandez (-800) vs. Jorge Mata (+475), TBA rounds, for Hernandez’s WBC International Silver junior lightweight title

More From DraftKings Nation