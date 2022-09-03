Full undercard for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes junior bantamweight title fight

Juan Francisco Estrada will put his Ring Magazine super flyweight title on the line against mandatory contender Argi Cortes in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3. The fight card will be on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET. Estrada (42-3) walks into the fight as a massive -1800 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Estrada (42-3 28KOs) is going into his fifth defense of his title and his first fight in nearly 18 months since beating Roman Gonzalez by split decision on March 13, 2021. Most mandatory opponents are looked down upon, but Cortes (23-2-2 10KOs) has a seven-year unbeatened record and has won his past 11 fights.

Two other major titles will be on the line. Erika Cruz will defend her WBA women’s featherweight title against Jelena Mrdjenovich in a rematch from April. Also, Hector Flores and Sivenathi Nontshinga will battle for the vacant IBF flyweight title.

⏪ Fresh signing @ErikaCruzHerna5 brought an end to Jelena Mrdjenovich's five-year reign back in April to take home the WBA Featherweight strap



@ringcityusa pic.twitter.com/HzqDwaPSVs — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 30, 2021

