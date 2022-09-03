Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes live stream: How to watch junior bantamweight title bout via live online stream

The Ring Magazine junior bantamweight title will be on the line in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3 when Juan Francisco Estrada defends against mandatory contender Argi Cortes. The fight card will be on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET with the main event expected to start around 10 p.m. ET.

Estrada (42-3, 28KOs) is one of the top 10 pound-for-pound boxers in the world. He’s a slick puncher known for his accuracy. He will be making his fifth defense of the Ring Magazine title.

Cortes (23-2-2, 10KOs) hasn’t lost a fight in over seven years, but he’s never fought outside of Mexico and has faced some suspect opposition. He’s not known as a big puncher, but has knockout wins in three of his past seven fights.

The co-main event is a rematch for the women’s WBA featherweight title when Erika Cruz defends against Jelena Mrdjenovich.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Full Card for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)