What time will Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes fight start on September 3

Juan Francisco Estrada and Argi Cortes will fight for Estrada’s Ring Magazine super flyweight in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3. The fight card will be on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET with Estrada and Cortes expected to step in the ring around 10 p.m.

Estrada (42-3, 28 KOs) is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, ranked no. 9 on the pound-for-pound list by Ring Magazine. He is making the fifth defense of his title. Cortes (23-2-2 10 KOs), a mandatory opponent, hasn’t lost a fight in over seven years, but he’s also fought some competition that is lightly regarded. He rarely fights past eight rounds, but has a win over Israel Gonzalez from six years ago, before he became a title contender.

Most observers don’t think the fight will be a significant competition and DraftKings Sportsbook has Estrada as a -1800 favorite.

Juan Estrada's opponent on Saturday, Argi Cortes, was fighting six-rounders earlier this year. — adam abramowitz (@snboxing) August 31, 2022

