What time will Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes fight start on September 3

Juan Francisco Estrada and Argi Cortes are set to face off in the ring on Saturday in a junior bantamweight title bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By DKNation Staff
Juan Francisco Estrada v Carlos Cuadras - WBC Super-Flyweight Championship Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Juan Francisco Estrada and Argi Cortes will fight for Estrada’s Ring Magazine super flyweight in Hermosillo, Mexico on Saturday, September 3. The fight card will be on DAZN starting at 8 p.m. ET with Estrada and Cortes expected to step in the ring around 10 p.m.

Estrada (42-3, 28 KOs) is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, ranked no. 9 on the pound-for-pound list by Ring Magazine. He is making the fifth defense of his title. Cortes (23-2-2 10 KOs), a mandatory opponent, hasn’t lost a fight in over seven years, but he’s also fought some competition that is lightly regarded. He rarely fights past eight rounds, but has a win over Israel Gonzalez from six years ago, before he became a title contender.

Most observers don’t think the fight will be a significant competition and DraftKings Sportsbook has Estrada as a -1800 favorite.

Full Card for Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Argi Cortes (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

  • Main event: Juan Francisco Estrada (-1800) vs. Argi Cortes (+800), 12 rounds, for Estrada’s WBC franchise junior bantamweight title
  • Erika Cruz (-3000) vs. Jelena Mrdjenovich (+1000), 10 rounds, for Cruz’s WBA featherweight title
  • Hector Flores (-245) vs. Sivenathi Nontshinga (+185), 12 rounds, for the vacant IBF flyweight title
  • Eduardo Hernandez (-800) vs. Jorge Mata (+475), TBA rounds, for Hernandez’s WBC International Silver junior lightweight title

