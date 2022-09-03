How to watch F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

Formula One racing is in Holland this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900.

Verstappen also has the best odds to earn P1 on Saturday with -175 odds. He is followed by Leclerc (+200), Sergio Perez (+800) and Sainz (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win P1.

How to watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list