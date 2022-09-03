 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix in North Holland via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on from his car in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 01, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Holland this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 9 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET. Saturday qualifying will air on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. Sunday’s race will have the same viewing options.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900.

Verstappen also has the best odds to earn P1 on Saturday with -175 odds. He is followed by Leclerc (+200), Sergio Perez (+800) and Sainz (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win P1.

How to watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Sebastian Vettel 5
11 Nicholas Latifi 6
12 Kevin Magnussen 20
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Charles Leclerc 16
17 Esteban Ocon 31
18 Lando Norris 4
19 Guanyu Zhou 24
20 Mick Schumacher 47

