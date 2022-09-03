 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Dutch Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Dutch Grand Prix in North Holland. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of Netherland, Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 Honda driver ​​on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. Photo by Arthur Thill ATPImages/Getty Images

Formula One will run the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The Circuit Zandvoort with Zandvoort, Netherlands will host the race for the second time since it returned last race season. The race itself will be on Sunday, September 4, but before that we have to determine the race grid on Saturday, September 3.

The first qualifying sessions, a.k.a. Q1, will see all of the drivers race around the track to set their fastest lap. The slowest five drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field. Q2 will repeat this process with the remaining drivers as they aim to set a new fastest time. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated again. The final 10 drivers will have a final 12-minute period to set their final fastest lap in Q3. The race grid will be determined, and the driver will win pole position (P1) for Sunday’s race with the fastest time.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to earn P1 on Saturday with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+200), Sergio Perez (+800) and Carlos Sainz (+800) as the drivers with the best odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 3
Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Sebastian Vettel 5
11 Nicholas Latifi 6
12 Kevin Magnussen 20
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Charles Leclerc 16
17 Esteban Ocon 31
18 Lando Norris 4
19 Guanyu Zhou 24
20 Mick Schumacher 47

More From DraftKings Nation