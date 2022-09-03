F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Dutch Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One will run the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The Circuit Zandvoort with Zandvoort, Netherlands will host the race for the second time since it returned last race season. The race itself will be on Sunday, September 4, but before that we have to determine the race grid on Saturday, September 3.

The first qualifying sessions, a.k.a. Q1, will see all of the drivers race around the track to set their fastest lap. The slowest five drivers are eliminated from qualifying and will start at the back of the race field. Q2 will repeat this process with the remaining drivers as they aim to set a new fastest time. The five slowest drivers will be eliminated again. The final 10 drivers will have a final 12-minute period to set their final fastest lap in Q3. The race grid will be determined, and the driver will win pole position (P1) for Sunday’s race with the fastest time.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to earn P1 on Saturday with -175 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Charles Leclerc (+200), Sergio Perez (+800) and Carlos Sainz (+800) as the drivers with the best odds.

How to watch qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 3

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list