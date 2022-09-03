Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in North Holland this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 9 a.m. ET., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen has won three races in a row, and the sportsbook doesn’t predict him slowing down. He has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900. Verstappen also has the best odds to earn P1 on Saturday with -175 odds. He is followed by Leclerc (+200), Sergio Perez (+800) and Sainz (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win P1.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Dutch Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.