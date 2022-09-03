 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix

Formula One racing is headed to North Holland for the Dutch Grand Prix. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set Sunday’s race at Circuit Zandvoort.

By TeddyRicketson
Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing looks on from his car in the garage during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 01, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived in North Holland this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Circuit Zandvoort, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 9 a.m. ET., also on ESPN 2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages. The first 20 minutes will eliminate five drivers, and the next 15 minutes will eliminate five more. That will leave the remaining ten competing for pole position in Sunday’s race.

Max Verstappen has won three races in a row, and the sportsbook doesn’t predict him slowing down. He has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900. Verstappen also has the best odds to earn P1 on Saturday with -175 odds. He is followed by Leclerc (+200), Sergio Perez (+800) and Sainz (+800) as the drivers with the best odds to win P1.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Dutch Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Sebastian Vettel 5
11 Nicholas Latifi 6
12 Kevin Magnussen 20
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Charles Leclerc 16
17 Esteban Ocon 31
18 Lando Norris 4
19 Guanyu Zhou 24
20 Mick Schumacher 47

