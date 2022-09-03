MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Saturday, September 3

Can the Tampa Bay Rays pull to within four games of the New York Yankees in the AL East? That’s just one of the stories heading into tonight’s MLB slate. We’ll also see a crucial AL Central duel between the Twins and White Sox, and a battle in Cleveland between a couple of contenders, the Mariners and Guardians. But we’ll start by addressing some possible history that’s in play today at Citi Field.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Saturday, September 3

Max Scherzer to record a win (-140)

Mad Max is going for win No. 200 today. He would join Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke as the only active pitchers who have won that many games. Scherzer has already faced the Nats twice this year and came away with the victory. He’s pitched to a stellar 2.10 ERA over 11 starts since returning from his oblique strain and shouldn’t have too much trouble against the team with the worst record in MLB.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 run line (-105)

Friday’s game between the Padres and Dodgers contained a couple of surprises. For one, the Dodgers lost! It was just the second home loss for the best team in baseball since late July. Secondly, it was Yu Darvish who beat them. The former Dodger has really struggled against L.A. over the past few years, so he may have exorcized some demons last night.

But order should be restored tonight. Julio Urias will be on mound for the Dodgers, and he had a good case for NL Pitcher of the month for August after going 4-1 with a 0.90 ERA and a .176 opponents’ batting average. On the other end of the spectrum, Padres lefty Sean Manaea has the fourth-worst ERA among qualified starters this year, and the Dodgers lit him up for eight earned runs in four innings less than a month ago. Expect the Dodgers, the World Series favorite (+360), to notch a relatively easy W tonight. It will be Los Angeles’ ninth win in 12 games versus their NL West rival this season.

Milwaukee Brewers OVER 4.5 runs (-115)

Milwaukee’s inconsistent offense will once again be their downfall in the playoffs — if they make it. But the Brew Crew should put up a big number against left-hander Madison Bumgarner, who was one of the worst pitchers in the entire league last month. He gave up at least four runs in each of his five starts and registered a hideous 9.23 ERA and a .373 opponents’ batting average in his 26.1 innings. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe has been especially good against Mad Bum (7-for-21 with two doubles and three homers), but many Brewers should finish with nice box scores in the desert.

Lars Nootbaar OVER 0.5 runs scored (+155)

The Cardinals have been fantastic of late, winning 13 of their past 17 games to take a 7.5-game lead in the NL Central. That run has largely coincided with Nootbaar’s elevation to the leadoff spot in St. Louis’ lineup. The lefty outfielder has responded by putting together a .288/.447/.678 slash line over that span. More importantly, Nootbaar has scored 19 times during those 17 games. The Cardinals, who lead MLB in OPS and wRC+ against left-handed pitching, will match up against Cubs southpaw Drew Smyly tonight. All Nootbaar has to do is get on base; Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and the rest of the bats behind him will do the rest to make sure this bet hits.

