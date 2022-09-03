US Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, September 3

The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open men’s draw will continue on Saturday with eight matches taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. Coverage will be carried throughout the day on ESPN2. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Saturday’s action will be highlighted by #2 Rafael Nadal taking on Richard Gasquet in the evening. Nadal dispatched of Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in his second-round matchup on Thursday. #3 Carlos Alcaraz will also be in action when taking on Jenson Brooksby.

US Open schedule: Saturday, September 3

11 a.m. ET

#7 Cameron Norrie vs. #28 Holger Rune (Grandstand)

1 p.m. ET

#9 Andrey Rublev vs. #19 Denis Shapovalov (Grandstand)

1:30 p.m. ET

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jenson Brooksby (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

2 p.m. ET

#15 Marin Čilić vs. #20 Daniel Evans (Court 17)

#14 Diego Schwartzman vs. #22 Frances Tiafoe (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

3:30 p.m. p.m. ET

#26 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Ilya Ivashka (Court 5)

7 p.m. ET

#2 Rafael Nadal vs. Richard Gasquet (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

8:30 p.m. ET

#11 Jannik Sinner vs. Brandon Nakashima (Louis Armstrong Stadium)