US Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Saturday, September 3

The third round of the 2022 U.S. Open women’s draw will continue on Saturday with eight matches taking place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY. Coverage will be carried throughout the day on ESPN2. A live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

Saturday’s action will be highlighted by #1 Iga Świątek taking on Lauren Davis in the evening. Świątek dispatched of Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 in her second-round matchup on Thursday. #8 Jessica Pegula will also be in action when taking on Yue Yuan.

US Open schedule: Saturday, September 3

11 a.m. ET

#9 Garbiñe Muguruza vs. #21 Petra Kvitová (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

12 p.m. ET

#8 Jessica Pegula vs. Yue Yuan (Arthur Ashe Stadium)

12:30 p.m. ET

#26 Victoria Azarenka vs. Petra Martic (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

3 p.m. ET

#13 Belinda Bencic vs. #22 Karolína Plíšková (Grandstand)

4 p.m. ET

Jule Niemeier vs. Qinwen Zheng (Court 17)

5 p.m. ET

#6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Clara Burel (Grandstand)

7 p.m. ET

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Lauren Davis (Louis Armstrong Stadium)

9 p.m. ET

#19 Danielle Collins vs. Alize Cornet (Arthur Ashe Stadium)