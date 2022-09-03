Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: History of rivalry between Fighting Irish and Buckeyes

The most high profile game of the Week 1 college football slate will feature a pair of top five blue bloods in the Midwest.

The No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish are set to head over to Columbus, OH, to face the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in what could be the highest game of the college football season. Before we jump into this heavyweight showdown, we’ll look back at the history of this matchup.

History of Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Total games played: 6

Record: Ohio State is 4-2

Last game: Ohio State won 44-28 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl

For being two of the most tradition-rich programs in the entire sport, it’s surprising the small number of times Notre Dame and Ohio State have played each other. South Bend, IN, and Columbus, OH, are only a four-and-a-half drive away from each other and yet they’ve only shared the same field a handful of times.

The two met twice in the 1930’s, both resulting in victories for the Fighting Irish. The two powers existed each other’s orbits until the 1990’s, when John Cooper’s Buckeyes took down Lou Holtz’s Irish in both games of their brief home-and-home. After that, the two programs would only be pitted against each other in Fiesta Bowl’s, both resulting in victories for Ohio State.

Biggest game in series history: 1995

The 1995 game at the ‘Horseshoe’ was highly anticipated as the two programs hadn’t met since the Great Depression. The game ended up being a 45-26 Ohio State blowout but it’s most known for Eddie George breaking off 207 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon. That performance helped vault him to the top of the Heisman Trophy leaderboard that season, eventually winning the prestigious award.

Odds for 2022

Spread: Ohio State -16

Total: Over/Under 59

Moneyline: Ohio State -740, Notre Dame +540

OSU enters the 2022 season with aspirations of getting back to the College Football Playoff and eventually winning the national championship. The team is led by preseason Heisman Trophy frontrunner C.J. Stroud at quarterback and he’ll have a pair of Heisman candidates to lean on in running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Notre Dame is entering a new era with Marcus Freeman taking the reigns after longtime head coach Brian Kelly departed for LSU. The Fighting Irish was able to retain Tommy Rees as their offensive coordinator over the offseason and he’ll be in charge of developing quarterback Tyler Buchner and the ND offense.