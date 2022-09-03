 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Iga Świątek in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

Iga Świątek is set to face Lauren Davis in the third round at the US Open. We break down what you need to know.

Iga Swiatek of Poland hits a shot against Sloane Stephens of the United States in her second round match on Day 4 of the US Open Tennis Championships at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images

No. 1 seed Iga Świątek is back in action on Saturday in Flushing Meadows as she continues her bid for a second Grand Slam this year. Świątek will face American Lauren Davis in Louis Armstrong Stadium with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Świątek beat Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the first round and then beat Sloane Stephens in straight sets to advance to this matchup. Davis beat Lucia Bronzetti in three sets and then upset Ekaterina Alexandrova in a nail-biter. Alexandrova rolled to a 6-0 win in the first set, Davis returned with a 6-4 second set win, then took the third set on a tiebreaker.

This marks the first match between Świątek and Davis. Świątek is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Davis is +700. The winner of this match will advance to the round of 16 to face the winner of Jule Niemeier and Qinwen Zheng.

