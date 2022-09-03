How to watch Iga Świątek in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

No. 1 seed Iga Świątek is back in action on Saturday in Flushing Meadows as she continues her bid for a second Grand Slam this year. Świątek will face American Lauren Davis in Louis Armstrong Stadium with the match scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Świątek beat Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the first round and then beat Sloane Stephens in straight sets to advance to this matchup. Davis beat Lucia Bronzetti in three sets and then upset Ekaterina Alexandrova in a nail-biter. Alexandrova rolled to a 6-0 win in the first set, Davis returned with a 6-4 second set win, then took the third set on a tiebreaker.

This marks the first match between Świątek and Davis. Świątek is a -1200 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Davis is +700. The winner of this match will advance to the round of 16 to face the winner of Jule Niemeier and Qinwen Zheng.