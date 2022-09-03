How to watch Danielle Collins in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The 2022 US Open wraps up its third round on Saturday afternoon, and the day wraps up with a seeded American. No. 19 seed Danielle Collins faces unseeded Alize Cornet at 9 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium The match will air on ESPN2 and via live stream on WatchESPN.

This marks the second time the two women have faced each other. Earlier this year, they met in the Australian Open quarterfinals. Collins was the No. 27 seed and won 7-5, 6-1 en route to a finals appearance where she lost to No. 1 seed Ashleigh Barty.

Collins defeated Naomi Osaka in the first round in straight sets and then followed with a straight sets win over Cristina Bucsa. Cornet knocked off No. 11 seed Emma Raducanu in straight sets in the first round and then beat Kateřina Siniaková in three sets in the second round.

Collins is a -170 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Cornet is +140. The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between No. 6 seed Aryna Sabalenka and Clara Burel.