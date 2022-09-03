How to watch Rafael Nadal in the third round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

The world No. 2 is back in action Saturday evening as Rafael Nadal faces off against Richard Gasquet in a third round match. The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium and get started at approximately 7 p.m. ET. It will air on ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Nadal and Gasquet have an extensive history against each other, although it is one-sided. Nadal has won all 17 professional matches between the two men with the most recent coming in the second round of the 2021 French Open. They’ve met twice in the US Open, with Nadal beating him in the semifinals in 2013 and the first round in 2009.

Gasquet has managed one win over Nadal in their long history. When they were both 13 years old, they met in the qualifying round of a Challenger and Future Matches tournament in St. Jean De Luz, France. Gasquet secured the win because Nadal had to retire due to injury.

Nadal is a heavy favorite in this match at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -2000 while Gasquet is +950. The winner will advance to the fourth round to face the winner of No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman vs. No. 22 Frances Tiafoe.