Pick on the Total for the Nationals-Mets game on September 3

The New York Mets look to continue their dominance of the Washington Nationals on Saturday with the Mets 11-3 in the season series and sending former Nationals starter Max Scherzer to the mound.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets (-425, 7.5)

Scherzer’s 0.7 home runs per nine innings allowed is tied for his career-best mark, but he enters having allowed at least four runs in two of his last three starts and in two matchups against his former team, has allowed three runs in each.

The Nations have gotten a win from a starting pitcher in just two of their last 47 games with one of the main culprits being Patrick Corbin, who’s 17 losses lead the league and enters having allowed at least three runs allowed in nine of his last 10 road starts.

Overall this season, Corbin has a 6.56 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings, which are worse on the road with his ERA 8.83 away from home and opponents hitting .379 off of him, worst mark among pitchers that have thrown over 100 innings this season.

The Nationals overall have allowed at least five runs in five of their last seven games and the team backs up Corbin with the 21st rated MLB bullpen in ERA.

With the Nationals having had success against Scherzer and Corbin having a historically bad season, the Big Apple will produce a big score on Saturday.

The Play: Nationals vs. Mets Over 7.5

