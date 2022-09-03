2022 NFL Predictions — Super Bowl LVII Predictions, AFC Win Totals Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson give a brief intro to betting terminology then go team-by-team and make their 2022 AFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.

Get the Link to the RAKE FREE PME Week 1 DraftKings Contest Here

Week 1 — BUF/LAR DK Showdown | W1 DraftKings | Projections

NFL WIN TOTALS — AFC: East/North | West/South NFC: East/South | West/North

Rankings Lists — 9/2 Final Update | Breakdown | Top 150 | RB | WR | TE | QB

NFL PICKS — Awards Picks | Best Bets | How to Bet NFL

DraftKings Lineup Tools — Optimizer | Game Sims | Player vs Player Compare

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

2022 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under: 10.5

Playoffs: -165

Division: +140

Conference: +900

Super Bowl: +2000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Full AFC North Picks & Breakdown

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -130

Division: +170

Conference: +1100

Super Bowl: +2200

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +175

Division: +380

Conference: +2200

Super Bowl: +5000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 7.5

Playoffs: +350

Division: +1000

Conference: +5000

Super Bowl: +9000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

AFC North Division Winner

Mayo: Baltimore

Feinberg: Baltimore

Cust: Cincinnati

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under: 11.5

Playoffs: -750

Division: -240

Conference: +275

Super Bowl: +550

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Miani Dolphins

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: +140

Division: +475

Conference: +2000

Super Bowl: +4000

Full AFC East Picks & Breakdown

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

New England Patriots

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +160

Division: +500

Conference: +2200

Super Bowl: +5000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

New York Jets

Over/Under: 5.5

Playoffs: +700

Division: +2800

Conference: +7500

Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Under

AFC East Division Winner

Mayo: Bills

Feinberg: Bills

Cust: Patriots

Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -145

Division: +260

Conference: +850

Super Bowl: +1800

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under: 10.5

Playoffs: -210

Division: +175

Conference: +550

Super Bowl: +1000

Full AFC West Picks & Breakdown

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 8.5

Playoffs: +150

Division: +650

Conference: +2000

Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -200

Division: +220

Conference: +750

Super Bowl: +1400

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

AFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Chiefs

Feinberg: Chargers

Cust: Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 10

Playoffs: -190

Division: -130

Conference: +1200

Super Bowl: +2500

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Over

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 6.5

Playoffs: +450

Division: +750

Conference: +6500

Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Over

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Over

Full AFC South Picks & Breakdown

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 9

Playoffs: +100

Division: +175

Conference: +2000

Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Over

Coin: Over

Houston Texans

Over/Under: 4.5

Playoffs: +1600

Division: +3000

Conference: +13000

Super Bowl: +25000

Mayo: Under

Feinberg: Under

Cust: Under

Coin: Under

AFC South Division Winner

Mayo: Jacksonville

Feinberg: Indianapolis

Cust: Tennessee

2022 AFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: Broncos over Bills

Feinberg: Chargers over Bills

Cust: Titans over Bengals

Super Bowl LVII Predictions

Mayo: Packers over Broncos

Feinberg: Chargers over Packers

Cust: Titans over 49ers

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook or by downloading the DK Sportsbook app.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2019 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Podcast of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Video award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2019 (Best Podcast, Best Video, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year). His 17 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are third-most all-time. Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditional Season Long Fantasy). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, ship it to Mayo at ThePatMayoExperience@gmail.com and the best will be addressed on the show.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO) or 1-800-BETS OFF (IA). 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IN/NH/IA/CO/IL only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.