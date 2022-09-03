2022 NFL Predictions — Super Bowl LVII Predictions, AFC Win Totals Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson give a brief intro to betting terminology then go team-by-team and make their 2022 AFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.
2022 Win Total Picks: Cheatsheet
All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.
NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin
Baltimore Ravens
Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -165
Division: +140
Conference: +900
Super Bowl: +2000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Full AFC North Picks & Breakdown
Cincinnati Bengals
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -130
Division: +170
Conference: +1100
Super Bowl: +2200
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Cleveland Browns
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +175
Division: +380
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +5000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Pittsburgh Steelers
Over/Under: 7.5
Playoffs: +350
Division: +1000
Conference: +5000
Super Bowl: +9000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
AFC North Division Winner
Mayo: Baltimore
Feinberg: Baltimore
Cust: Cincinnati
Buffalo Bills
Over/Under: 11.5
Playoffs: -750
Division: -240
Conference: +275
Super Bowl: +550
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Miani Dolphins
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: +140
Division: +475
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000
Full AFC East Picks & Breakdown
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
New England Patriots
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +160
Division: +500
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +5000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
New York Jets
Over/Under: 5.5
Playoffs: +700
Division: +2800
Conference: +7500
Super Bowl: +13000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Under
AFC East Division Winner
Mayo: Bills
Feinberg: Bills
Cust: Patriots
Denver Broncos
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -145
Division: +260
Conference: +850
Super Bowl: +1800
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Kansas City Chiefs
Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -210
Division: +175
Conference: +550
Super Bowl: +1000
Full AFC West Picks & Breakdown
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Las Vegas Raiders
Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +150
Division: +650
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Los Angeles Chargers
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -200
Division: +220
Conference: +750
Super Bowl: +1400
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
AFC West Division Winner
Mayo: Chiefs
Feinberg: Chargers
Cust: Chiefs
Indianapolis Colts
Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -190
Division: -130
Conference: +1200
Super Bowl: +2500
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Jacksonville Jaguars
Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +450
Division: +750
Conference: +6500
Super Bowl: +13000
Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over
Full AFC South Picks & Breakdown
Tennessee Titans
Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: +100
Division: +175
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over
Houston Texans
Over/Under: 4.5
Playoffs: +1600
Division: +3000
Conference: +13000
Super Bowl: +25000
Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under
AFC South Division Winner
Mayo: Jacksonville
Feinberg: Indianapolis
Cust: Tennessee
2022 AFC Championship Game Picks
Mayo: Broncos over Bills
Feinberg: Chargers over Bills
Cust: Titans over Bengals
Super Bowl LVII Predictions
Mayo: Packers over Broncos
Feinberg: Chargers over Packers
Cust: Titans over 49ers
