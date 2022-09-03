 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 NFL Predictions — Super Bowl LVII Predictions, AFC Win Totals Picks, Odds, Playoff Picks, NFL Team Previews

Pat Mayo goes team-by-team and makes his 2022 NFL predictions, including 2022 AFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson give a brief intro to betting terminology then go team-by-team and make their 2022 AFC win total picks, NFL Playoffs picks, division winner picks and conference champion picks.

All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook and all odds subject to change.

NOTE: The COIN is literally a flip of a coin

Baltimore Ravens

Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -165
Division: +140
Conference: +900
Super Bowl: +2000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

Full AFC North Picks & Breakdown

Cincinnati Bengals

Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -130
Division: +170
Conference: +1100
Super Bowl: +2200

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

Cleveland Browns

Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +175
Division: +380
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +5000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over/Under: 7.5
Playoffs: +350
Division: +1000
Conference: +5000
Super Bowl: +9000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

AFC North Division Winner

Mayo: Baltimore
Feinberg: Baltimore
Cust: Cincinnati

Buffalo Bills

Over/Under: 11.5
Playoffs: -750
Division: -240
Conference: +275
Super Bowl: +550

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

Miani Dolphins

Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: +140
Division: +475
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000

Full AFC East Picks & Breakdown

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

New England Patriots

Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +160
Division: +500
Conference: +2200
Super Bowl: +5000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

New York Jets

Over/Under: 5.5
Playoffs: +700
Division: +2800
Conference: +7500
Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Under

AFC East Division Winner

Mayo: Bills
Feinberg: Bills
Cust: Patriots

Denver Broncos

Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -145
Division: +260
Conference: +850
Super Bowl: +1800

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

Kansas City Chiefs

Over/Under: 10.5
Playoffs: -210
Division: +175
Conference: +550
Super Bowl: +1000

Full AFC West Picks & Breakdown

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

Las Vegas Raiders

Over/Under: 8.5
Playoffs: +150
Division: +650
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

Los Angeles Chargers

Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -200
Division: +220
Conference: +750
Super Bowl: +1400

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

AFC West Division Winner

Mayo: Chiefs
Feinberg: Chargers
Cust: Chiefs

Indianapolis Colts

Over/Under: 10
Playoffs: -190
Division: -130
Conference: +1200
Super Bowl: +2500

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Over
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

Jacksonville Jaguars

Over/Under: 6.5
Playoffs: +450
Division: +750
Conference: +6500
Super Bowl: +13000

Mayo: Over
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Over

Full AFC South Picks & Breakdown

Tennessee Titans

Over/Under: 9
Playoffs: +100
Division: +175
Conference: +2000
Super Bowl: +4000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Over
Coin: Over

Houston Texans

Over/Under: 4.5
Playoffs: +1600
Division: +3000
Conference: +13000
Super Bowl: +25000

Mayo: Under
Feinberg: Under
Cust: Under
Coin: Under

AFC South Division Winner

Mayo: Jacksonville
Feinberg: Indianapolis
Cust: Tennessee

2022 AFC Championship Game Picks

Mayo: Broncos over Bills
Feinberg: Chargers over Bills
Cust: Titans over Bengals

Super Bowl LVII Predictions

Mayo: Packers over Broncos
Feinberg: Chargers over Packers
Cust: Titans over 49ers

