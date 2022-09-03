WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Live updates, results from pay-per-view in Wales

WWE heads overseas on Saturday for its much anticipated Clash at the Castle pay-per-view at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The show will begin at 1 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Peacock.

This is the company’s first ppv in the United Kingdom in nearly two decades and they’ve gone out of their way to pump this up as a big deal. The main event will undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns put his two-year title reign on the line when defending against Drew McIntyre. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country.

Here are live updates and results from the show:

Smackdown Women’s Championship - Liv Morgan (c) defeats Shayna Baszler via pinfall

Baszler worked early and often on Morgan’s injured left arm and really dominated the majority of the match.

Just when Baszler looked like she would put the champ away, Morgan gave her a bit of her own medicine by locking in an armbar for an extended period of time.

Although Baszler was able to escape, that time kept her from being unable to really lock in the Kirifuda Clutch.

Morgan made it to the ropes, responded with a Codebreaker and the ObLIVion to retain her title once again.

A pretty quick and simple match without a lot of flair. I would like to see what WWE’s plans are for Morgan from here since she once again didn’t look strong as champion, and the crowd didn’t seem to be enthralled by this match.

Intercontinental Championship - Gunther (c) defeats Sheamus via pinfall

We start with a huge pop for The Celtic Warrior from the U.K. crowd. As Gunther came to the ring, he was joined by Ludwig Kaiser and the returning Giovanni Vinci to reform Imperium. The trio made their way to the ring, where Kaiser and Vinci brawled with Butch and Ridge Holland while Gunther and Sheamus engaged in a long staredown.

As expected, this match was STIFF. Gunther dominated early with chop after chop after chop after chop, turning Sheamus’ chest a bright red. Then Sheamus came back with a bevy of clubbing blows. Just two men hitting each other as hard as possible.

Sheamus had a couple of near falls off of White Noise and the Celtic Cross. He tried for the Brogue Kick, but his back seemed to give out. This gave Gunther an opening to hit a so-so powerbomb followed by a fierce clothesline to get the victory.

The reigning IC champ left the ring flanked by the reformed Imperium while the Cardiff crowd gave the fallen Sheamus another huge ovation.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky defeated Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka via pinfall.

Fans chanted and cheered for Bayley throughout the entire match, which clearly — and hilariously — got under the skin of the heel.

The first few minutes contained a lot of frantic action before Bayley, Sky and Kai spent much of the match doing whatever they could to keep Belair from getting involved in the match. When Belair finally got the hot tag, she picked up the pace and wrecked the trio. At one point, Asuka and Bliss used Belair’s back as a platform to perform a superplex off the top rope on Bayley. it was beautiful.

Belair was in control through much of the final 10 minutes before Bayley held her braid from outside the ring, leading to a Rose Plant followed by Sky hitting a moonsault from the top. Bayley rolled up the Raw women’s champ to get the three count.

Iyo never misses always does a perfect moonsault holy smokes #WWECASTLE pic.twitter.com/Xsfa1KKuh1 — Meli (@AnaMelissaJ15) September 3, 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Winner: TBD

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Winner: TBD

Edge and Rey Mysterio (w/ Dominik Mysterio) vs. The Judgement Day

Winner: TBD