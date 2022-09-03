Lee Corso picks Ohio State over Notre Dame with Brutus mascot on College Gameday

The College Gameday crew traveled to Columbus, Ohio today to preview tonight’s top-five matchup between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite Notre Dame’s high ranking, the Buckeyes are coming into today favored by 16.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

In ESPN tradition, Lee Corso opened the season with the mascot head pick, opting to don Brutus the Buckeye, which was the first ever mascot head he ever put on back in 1996. He was joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, David Pollack, and Desmond Howard in his pick.

Celebrity guest picker and rapper Jack Harlow also picked Ohio State, saying “I could have grown up in South Bend, I could have grown up a Notre Dame fan. You could not pay me to say Notre Dame right now. I want to get out of here alive.”

Notre Dame and Ohio State kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at the Horseshoe.