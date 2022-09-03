2022 NFL TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Strategy, Picks for Bills at Rams

Pat Mayo and Justin Freeman discuss the strategy behind creating winning lineups in Single-Game DraftKings Showdown contests against large- and small-field GPP tournaments and how to use the proper tools to your advantage before making 2022 TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Picks for the NFL season opening game: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams.

TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Picks: Show Index

WATCH/LISTEN: BUF at LAR DraftKings Showdown Picks & Strategy

3:08 2022 DraftKings Showdown Strategy

7:15 Rules/Positions Captain’s Spot

19:39 Have to play 150 Lineups

22:27 Contest Selection

23:44 BUF at LAR

37:22 TNF W1 DK Picks

TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Captain & Flex Distribution

After simulating the game 10,000 times, this is the distribution for the top three players in the Week 1 TNF for DraftKings Showdown.

TOOLS: Custom Simulations, Projection Builder & Optimizer

TNF Week 1 DraftKings Showdown Projections

After simulating the game 10,000 times, these are the median projections for the top five DraftKings scorers in the Week 1 TNF game.

TOOLS: Custom Simulations, Projection Builder & Optomizer

