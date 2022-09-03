Cincinnati announces Ben Bryant as starting QB

Ben Bryant will start for the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats today as they open against the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. A redshirt senior, Bryant sat behind Desmond Ridder for three seasons at Cincinnati before transferring to Eastern Michigan for the 2021 season, where he threw for over 3,000 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Eagles.

He then transferred back to Cincinnati for the 2022 season, where he beat out redshirt sophomore Evan Prater for the starting job this season.

Luke Fickell’s Bearcats became the first Group of 5 team to make it to the College Football Playoff last season, where they lost to Alabama in the semifinal game 27-6. Without Ridder and star cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, they have a mountain to climb ahead if they hope to repeat.

Cincinnati and Arkansas kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET in Fayetteville this afternoon. Arkansas is a 6.5-point favorite.