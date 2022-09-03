Iowa gets a Fiver, leads South Dakota State 5-3 in the fourth quarter

The Iowa Hawkeyes took a lead on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the third quarter of their FBS vs. FCS matchup in the most Iowa Way possible: A punt pinned on the 1-yard line led to a safety to give the Big Ten team a 5-3 lead in the second half of a college football game in 2022.

Iowa’s Tory Taylor had the punt from midfield, and SDSU’s Isaiah Davis lost the yard on the first play from scrimmage after the kick.

Since this is Iowa and we know they won’t score for a bit, you might be asking yourself “has a college football game ever ended 5-3?” And here’s what we know: It has, and OF COURSE Iowa was involved in the last one.

This handy Scorigami chart for college football has the 5-3 square blocked out, so we knew it had happened. How many times we’re not sure, but Matt Brown at The Athletic has indeed found the last one.

Last time that happened? Arizona 5, Iowa 3 in 1980 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) September 3, 2022

But yes, another Iowa football game might end with a total of eight (8) points scored. Nothing can be more appropriate in the Kirk Ferentz Era.