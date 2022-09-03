We were all wondering when it would happen, and now it finally has: Dominik Mysterio has turned heel.

Shortly after he played a big part in helping his father, Rey, and Edge defeat The Judgement Day at WWE Clash at the Castle, Dominik delivered a below-the-belt kick to Edge and then a devastating clothesline to Rey.

There is no sign of Dom possibly joining The Judgement Day, who obviously loved what he saw. He simply walked to the back after the betrayal while Rey and Edge consoled one another.

This followed a match in which Dominik was crucial to Rey and Edge getting the victory. First, as Balor set up for the Coup de Grace, Dominik distracted the referee, allowing Rey to take down Balor with a hurricanrana off the top rope. Dominik then assisted his father and Edge once again by tripping up Balor as he was about to fly over the top rope.

But it was all a ruse. It was a setup. Dominik Mysterio’s real intent was clear. And now that he has finally done what has been speculated to come for weeks, we’ll see what happens to the baby-faced turncoat from here.