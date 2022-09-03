No. 25 BYU vs. USF kickoff delayed due to weather

Update: BYU-USF will now be pushed back over a full two hours after its scheduled kickoff time due to lightning in the area.

Another lightning strike. 30 minute timer has been reset. I’m told the earliest we’re getting rolling is 6:15 pm. #USF #BYU — Will Turner (@WTurner247) September 3, 2022

Update: It appears that we’re inching closer to the delay ending.

They’ve turned the music back on at Ray Jay. I’m heading back down to field level, appears there’s good momentum for getting this thing rolling. #USF — Will Turner (@WTurner247) September 3, 2022

Update: BYU-USF will not start until at least after 5 p.m. ET as lightning continues to be detected in the Tampa Bay area.

We’ve just reset the clock. Another 25-30 minute delay starting at 4:48 pm ET. @rakoto10 — Will Turner (@WTurner247) September 3, 2022

The kickoff for Saturday’s matchup between No. 25 BYU and USF has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Tampa area. The Week 1 opener was scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET kick on ESPNU but clouds started to form just as both teams were warming up at Raymond James Stadium. The forecast called for the possibility of showers mid-afternoon.

BREAKING: We are officially under a weather delay at Raymond James Stadium.



BYU coaching staff came out, cheerleaders came out on both sides before vacating the field. Cougar captains came out with flags for a run out but retreated to locker room. #USF — Will Turner (@WTurner247) September 3, 2022

BYU is entering its final season as an independent before jumping to the Big 12 next year. The Cougars are one of the top teams in returning production this season, returning several starters like veteran quarterback Jaren Hall. Meanwhile, USF is looking to take a step forward in its third year under the guidance of head coach Jeff Scott and a signature victory over a ranked opponent would set them on the right path. The Bulls’ biggest offseason addition was quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who helped lead Baylor to the Big 12 championship last season.

BYU closed as an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.