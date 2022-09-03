 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 25 BYU vs. USF kickoff delayed due to weather

The matchup between the Bulls and Cougars has been pushed back a bit due to inclement weather in the Tampa area.

By Nick Simon
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at South Florida Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Update: BYU-USF will now be pushed back over a full two hours after its scheduled kickoff time due to lightning in the area.

Update: It appears that we’re inching closer to the delay ending.

Update: BYU-USF will not start until at least after 5 p.m. ET as lightning continues to be detected in the Tampa Bay area.

The kickoff for Saturday’s matchup between No. 25 BYU and USF has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Tampa area. The Week 1 opener was scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET kick on ESPNU but clouds started to form just as both teams were warming up at Raymond James Stadium. The forecast called for the possibility of showers mid-afternoon.

BYU is entering its final season as an independent before jumping to the Big 12 next year. The Cougars are one of the top teams in returning production this season, returning several starters like veteran quarterback Jaren Hall. Meanwhile, USF is looking to take a step forward in its third year under the guidance of head coach Jeff Scott and a signature victory over a ranked opponent would set them on the right path. The Bulls’ biggest offseason addition was quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who helped lead Baylor to the Big 12 championship last season.

BYU closed as an 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook.

