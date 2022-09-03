UNC vs. Appalachian State was the wildest ending you will ever see in college football

In one of the wildest ending you will ever see in college football and gambling, the North Carolina Tar Heels hung on for a 63-61 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday in Boone, North Carolina.

It seemed like UNC had things under control with a 41-21 lead entering the fourth quarter, but a pair of Tar Heels turnovers got the home team back in the game. UNC was a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With just over a half-minute left, the score was 56-49 North Carolina. Three touchdowns were scored from there.

Dashaun Davis caught a 28-yard pass from Chase Brice with 31 seconds left to make it 56-55. But this missed two-point conversion from Brice to Kaedin Robinson meant it was all over but the on-sides kick.

APP STATE BARELY MISSES A WIDE OPEN TWO POINT ATTEMPT. pic.twitter.com/7HAAU2rn35 — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 3, 2022

But for UNC fans (and bettors that had the Heels +3, the closing line at DraftKings Sportsbook), things looked totally fine. And as long as the fall on the recovered kick ... oh wait, wait don’t do this ...

All UNC had to do was fall on the ball, and with App State out of timeouts the game was over. Heels win 56-55, but instead Bryson Nesbit runs the kick back to the paint to give his team a 63-55 lead. It really mattered to those that North Carolina 2H +3, but otherwise it seems pretty harmless.

Until a celebration penalty means North Carolina was to kick off from the 20 instead of the 35 with 28 seconds left. And then App State of course runs back that kickoff into plus territory, and scores with nine seconds remaining as Brice hits Robinson for the TD to make it 63-61.

But Brice is on an island on a read play for the two-point conversion, and he gets tackled less than 36 inches from overtime. UNC doesn’t run back the onsides kick this time, and it’s finally over 63-61.

21 points were scored in the final 31 seconds, and a total of 62 points in the fourth quarter. Welcome back, college football. We missed you.