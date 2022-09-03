Roman Reigns retains title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle

Down goes another challenger.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre in the main event of Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Reigns had just crossed the two-year milestone as the top champ of the company this week and it will continue on.

The final sequence saw McIntyre hit Reigns with the Claymore and seemingly have the match won. While the ref counted, a hooded man pulled the official out of the ring to prevent the three-count. The man revealed himself to be NXT star Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of the Usos and presumably newest member of the Bloodline.

Reigns took advantage of the distraction and planted McIntyre with a spear for the win.

As is the case after every pay-per-view for the past two years, the question now turns to who will be next for the “Tribal Chief”. He has literally beaten every top challenger in the company and no one remains.