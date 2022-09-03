 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona up-man blocks his own punter, touchdown San Diego State

Arizona still has a lead, try as they might on special teams to give it away.

By grace.mcdermott
San Diego State Aztecs wide receiver Brionne Penny tips a pass and is intercepted by Arizona Wildcats safety Jaxen Turner during the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

This is why we watch.

The Arizona Wildcats attempted a punt from their own one-yard line in the third quarter of their game at San Diego State, and the punt was blocked — by an Arizona player.

As the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone, it hit offensive lineman Josh Donovan’s arm as it went up and was recovered by the Aztecs in the end zone for a touchdown, bringing the score to 31-17. The Wildcats still have the lead in their season opener, but you really don’t see that too often.

There’s already been plenty of punting drama (as there always is) in the first week of the college football season. The punter for South Carolina State boldly attempted to punt after he was 12 yards past the line of scrimmage in what ended up being a 56-10 loss to the UCF Knights earlier this week.

College football, in all its ridiculousness, is officially back!

