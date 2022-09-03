Arizona up-man blocks his own punter, touchdown San Diego State

This is why we watch.

The Arizona Wildcats attempted a punt from their own one-yard line in the third quarter of their game at San Diego State, and the punt was blocked — by an Arizona player.

Touchdown San Diego State sur ce punt bloqué



Arizona mène toujours. 31-17. pic.twitter.com/oD23dD8tUT — The Trick Play Podcast - NCAA/CFB (@TheTrickPlayFR) September 3, 2022

As the ball sailed out of the back of the end zone, it hit offensive lineman Josh Donovan’s arm as it went up and was recovered by the Aztecs in the end zone for a touchdown, bringing the score to 31-17. The Wildcats still have the lead in their season opener, but you really don’t see that too often.

There’s already been plenty of punting drama (as there always is) in the first week of the college football season. The punter for South Carolina State boldly attempted to punt after he was 12 yards past the line of scrimmage in what ended up being a 56-10 loss to the UCF Knights earlier this week.

South Carolina State punter did this wild punt 12 yards past the line of scrimmage. I’ve watched this already 10 times trying to figure out what he was thinking. Can’t figure it out.



pic.twitter.com/1Y8KUI9SRD — Jason Gross (@JasonMGro) September 1, 2022

College football, in all its ridiculousness, is officially back!