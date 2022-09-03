 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Antonio Brown dance the new celebration trend for the 2022 football season

The latest celebration trend of the football season is documented here.

By Nick Simon
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Every few years, we see a new celebration dance trend take hold at the beginning of football season. In 2015, it was the ‘Dab’. In 2019, it was the ‘Griddy’. In 2022, it’s...the Antonio Brown dance?

That’s right, the disgraced NFL All-Pro receiver has created a trend that’s starting to surface in both the college and the pros. This all began when Brown inexplicably performed at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami this past July, debuting the dance during his performance.

It did not take long before this became a meme and it immediately stuck with football players on all levels.

It’s caught on so quickly that even North Carolina head coach Mack Brown was caught busting it out following the team’s bonkers 63-61 victory over Appalachian State in Week 1.

It’s a fun dance that’s easy to do and we’ll definitely see more of it as the weeks go on. So, thanks AB?

