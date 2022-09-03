Antonio Brown dance the new celebration trend for the 2022 football season

Every few years, we see a new celebration dance trend take hold at the beginning of football season. In 2015, it was the ‘Dab’. In 2019, it was the ‘Griddy’. In 2022, it’s...the Antonio Brown dance?

That’s right, the disgraced NFL All-Pro receiver has created a trend that’s starting to surface in both the college and the pros. This all began when Brown inexplicably performed at the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Miami this past July, debuting the dance during his performance.

Antonio Brown is performing at Rolling Loud Miami pic.twitter.com/8D0gJmF4Js — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2022

It did not take long before this became a meme and it immediately stuck with football players on all levels.

George Pickens doing Antonio Brown’s dance after scoring his 1st TD

pic.twitter.com/yozLsBnICG — PFF (@PFF) August 13, 2022

It’s caught on so quickly that even North Carolina head coach Mack Brown was caught busting it out following the team’s bonkers 63-61 victory over Appalachian State in Week 1.

Mack Brown. Is. Baaaack. pic.twitter.com/cRXtxlohUf — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) September 3, 2022

It’s a fun dance that’s easy to do and we’ll definitely see more of it as the weeks go on. So, thanks AB?