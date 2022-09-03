LeBron James, Bronny James, and Joe Burrow among stars at Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown

The stars are out in full force for Saturday’s marquee Week 1 showdown between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Among the athletes who were spotted on the sidelines at Ohio Stadium includes LeBron James and his son Bronny, Joe Burrow, Jayson Tatum, Ezekiel Elliott, and more.

Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard back in the Horseshoe for tonight’s game. #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/fInj2fv5Mt — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 3, 2022

That’s an autographed Ted Ginn Jr. jersey on Jayson Tatum: pic.twitter.com/EQkv0IICX9 — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 3, 2022

Even though he went straight to the NBA out of high school, LeBron James has always had a strong connection to Ohio State and has said on multiple occasions said he would’ve attended the flagship school of his home state had he decided to play college basketball. Meanwhile, Bronny James is a four-star recruit for the upcoming 2023 recruiting class. Interest in his recruitment is heating up and this would be considered an unofficial visit for the blue-chip prospect.

Burrow, of course, is a legend from the state of Ohio and is fresh off leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance. The quarterback began his career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU and becoming an overnight college football legend.