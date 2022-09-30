Blake Griffin signs one-year deal with Celtics

Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year deal to join the Boston Celtics, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent Blake Griffin has agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 30, 2022

At one point in his career, Griffin was a bonafide superstar and considered a top-10 player in the NBA. He’s fallen off that mark by a big margin, but remains a potential plug-in rotation player on a contending team. He’ll likely be motivated after spending much of the last two seasons on the bench with the Nets. Griffin averaged 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 21.0 minutes per game over the last two seasons.

Despite this fall from stardom, Griffin is still just 32 years old and can be a value addition to a contending roster strapped for cash. He can deliver enough competent minutes at a reasonable price point, which gives him enough appeal as a player. We’ll see if he’s able to deliver this upcoming season.