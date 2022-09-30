Titans vs. Colts: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans ( 1-2) and Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) seemed to be the favorites in the AFC South entering the season, but so far, it seems like the complete opposite. Both teams got their first win in Week 3 and will try to get back to the top and grab ahold of the division. The game will kick off at 1:00 pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Titans vs. Colts in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Colts odds

Spread: Titans +3

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Titans +145 Colts -170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Colts -3

The Colts got a big win at home last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Matt Ryan got his best weapon in Michael Pittman back last week, and you could tell the difference when he’s on the field. The Titans are giving up a whopping 145 yards per game on the ground, so this is the game that Jonathan Taylor gets it going. The Titans will fight, but they just don’t look like the No.1 seed from last year.

Over/under: Under 42.5 ( -110)

Take the under in this one because neither offense has lit up the scoreboard this season. Don’t expect this game to be any different from that standpoint. This has all the making of a slugfest. Both teams will look to establish the run and pick their spots to throw the ball. The average point total of games at Lucas Oil is 37, and the Colts’ last eight games have gone under. Under is the play all day.

Player prop: Jonathan Taylor over 93.5 rushing yards (-115)

This is the week that Taylor gets things going. The Titans are giving up 145 yards on the ground per game this season. He has struggled against the Titans in his career, but this feels like a chance to be different. Taylor is averaging about 95 yards per game on the ground, so take the over.