Vikings vs. Saints: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season will feature our first international games of the season. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will head across the pond on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England is set for 9:30 a.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Vikings vs. Saints in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Saints odds

Spread: Vikings -2.5

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Vikings -140, Saints +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Vikings -2.5

The Saints are technically the home team, but the game is being played at a neutral site in London. Each of these teams has banged up players, with the Saints potentially not having quarterback Jameis Winston and Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is questionable. Minnesota is still better suited for a win as Kirk Cousins, and Justin Jefferson should help them cover the spread in this one.

Over/under: Under 43

I don't have concerns about Minnesota scoring points, but I definitely do for New Orleans. The Saints have scored 14 or fewer points in their last two games, mainly due to all of their injuries. It takes two teams to hit an over, and I just don't foresee these teams combining for more than 43 points, so I’m taking the under.

Player prop: Adam Thielen over 48.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Saints' defense has still been fairly stout to start the year, despite their injuries. They held DJ Moore to only two receiving yards. Two. Their attention will be on Jefferson, allowing Thielen to have another big game. In his last game, he caught six of his eight targets for 61 yards and a touchdown. Thielen should log at least 49 receiving yards on Sunday.