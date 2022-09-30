Bears vs. Giants: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 2. The Chicago Bears will hit the road to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bears vs. Giants in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bears vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -2.5

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Bears +125, Giants -145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants -2.5

This game is going to be ugly. Each team is allergic to good offense, with the Giants being fueled by Graham Gano and his field goals. The Bears aren't much better as they won last week with Justin Fields throwing for a whopping 106 yards with two interceptions. Thinking the Giants' cover here is a pick that I am making with extremely little confidence, but I feel better about it than picking Chicago.

Over/under: Under 39.5

This point total is low, and this game will be disgusting. Neither of these offenses is good, and New York lacks a wide receiver that is talented enough to take pressure off of running back Saquon Barkley. Each of these defenses will be able to stack the box without worry against the running backs, and it will be a grueling game. If you like field goals, this is the game for you.

Player prop: Saquon Barkley over 79.5 rushing yards (-115)

Despite how gross I think this game will be, Barkley should have ample opportunity to rack up rushing yards. I don't know how often he will find the endzone, but he is leaps and bounds more talented than anyone else on the Giants' offense, and they will need to lean on him.