Jaguars vs. Eagles: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Jacksonville Jaguars ( 2-1) are one of the early surprises in the NFL season, and will travel to take on one of the best teams in the league, the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0). Led by Jalen Hurts, the Eagles are a machine on both sides of the ball and looked like a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Jaguars now have a real head coach in Doug Peterson after the Urban Meyer experiment failed, and you can tell the difference. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET, and will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Jaguars vs. Eagles in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Jaguars +6.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Eagles -265 Jaguars +255

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Eagles -6.5

Hurts and the Eagles offense have been playing well this season, but the defense the past two weeks has held teams to a combined 15 points. Trevor Lawrence finally looks like the quarterback that everyone expected to see coming out of Clemson. The Jaguars have won in two straight blowouts, so regression is coming for a team that probably isn’t as good as they’re playing. Take Hurts and the Eagles to pull away late.

Over/under: Over 45.5

The Eagles offense has scored 24 in consecutive weeks but could put up more if needed. The Jaguars should challenge the Eagles a bit more than the past two teams they’ve played. Each of the Jags last four road games has gone over on the point total. Take the over.

Player prop: AJ Brown Over 72.5 Yards (-115)

Devonta Smith has had the hot hand the past two weeks, so Brown should have a good game this week. He averages, 72.3 yards per game in four career games against the Jaguars when he was with the Tennessee Titans. Brown has gone over 72 twice this season, so take the over.