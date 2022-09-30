Jets vs. Steelers: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The New York Jets ( 1-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) will face off in what should be a low-scoring defensive battle. Zach Wilson is back after suffering a knee injury during the postseason. Joe Flacco was the starter for a few weeks, winning a game but was starting to take on water. Mitch Trubisky, on the other hand was given a second chance as a starter, and it’s gone almost as bad as it did the first time around. Gametime is set for 1:00 pm ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Jets vs. Steelers in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Jets +3

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Steelers -175 Jets +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Jets +3

Neither team has really been good this season, they’ve both won a game, but it seems like an aberration. Wilson is starting his first game of the season, and it could be a struggle for him as he tries to get acclimated. This could also be the spark the Jets needs to get the offense going. Take them to cover the spread on the road especially if the Steelers offense continues to struggle like it has, leaving the defense to carry the load.

Over/under: Under 41.5

Under is the play in this situation with two bad offenses. Outside of the the wins each team has been played, its been abysmal. The Jets offense is averaging 10 points per game, and the Steelers are averaging 10.3 points per game as well. Wilson should help the Jet’s offense, but it’ll be a slow process. This will be an absolute rock fight, so hammer the under until you can’t anymore.

Player prop: Mitch Trubisky under 213.5 passing Yards

Trubisky wont be the starter much longer in Pittsburgh if he keeps averaging 190 passing yards per game. It’s been a struggle for him this season, and although the Jets are allowing opposing quarterbacks to throw for 231 yards per game. Trubisky hasn’t shown the ability to take advantage.