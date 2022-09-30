Cardinals vs. Panthers: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals ( 1-2) will travel across the country to square off against Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers (1-2). Murray and the Cardinals’ offensive haven’t lived up to expectations this season, and it seems like head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s days are number. The same can go for Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, whose team has struggled out of the gate. Sunday’s game will kick off at 4:05 PM ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Cardinals vs. Panthers in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Panthers odds

Spread: +1.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Cardinals +105, Panthers -125

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers -1.5

The Panthers got the first win of the season against a struggling New Orleans Saints team in week 3. Mayfield hasn’t been good this season but has been steady and should be good enough to win at home. He could be without running back Christian Mccaffrey, who has missed practice this week due to a thigh injury. The Cardinals are banged up as well, with Rondale Moore, Aj Green and James Connor all on the injury report this week. Take the home team in an ugly one.

Over/under: under 43.5

The Cardinals have several injuries that can affect them on offense, and with McCaffrey potentially out, this should be a low-scoring game. The average point total at Bank of America Stadium is 43 points, and each of the Cardinals’ last four road games have gone under. Both teams are averaging 20 points per game, so under is the play here.

Player prop: Baker Mayfield over 204.5 passing yards (-115)

Mayfield looked a lot better last week, throwing for 235 yards and a touchdown. If McCaffrey is out this week, the signal caller will need to step up and have a big day. He’s face the Cardinals twice in his career and is averaging 240 yards passing per game. Take Mayfield and the over.