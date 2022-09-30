Patriots vs. Packers: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of NFL football continues on Sunday as the New England Patriots (1-2) will travel to Lambeau Field to square off against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The Patriots defense finally looked competent last week, scoring 26 points against the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers and co continue to get it done despite less than stellar results from the receiving crew early this season. The game will kick off at 4:25 pm ET and air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Packers vs. Patriots in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Packers odds

Spread: Patriots +9

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Patriots +340 Packers -425

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Packers -9

Nine points is a lot in the NFL, even when a bad team is involved. The Packers will ride the running game to victory as Rodgers and the receivers continue to develop a rhythm. The Patriots defense is giving up 114 yards per game on the ground. Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has looked good once during the season and now Brian Hoyer will be the QB.

Over/under: Under 40.5

If this looks like a low-point total, it is, but it’s warranted. One offense in the Patriots isn’t very good right now, and the other in the Packers look like they want to establish the run every week. The average point total at Lambeau Field is 37 points, and the Packers last four games have all gone under.

Player prop: Aaron Jones Over 57.5 yards (-115)

Jones and the Packers offense struggled against the Tampa Bay Bucs last week, but they should bounce back this week. He’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry, and the Patriots are giving up 4.8 yards per carry. Jones is due for a big day, and he should hit this total fairly easily with the Packers trying to pound the rock and establish the run.